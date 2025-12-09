Imphal: A Kuki outfit condemned the visit of BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh to a relief camp in Manipur's Ukhrul district, claiming that it was a "calculated political exercise" rather than an act of genuine concern.

Singh, the former speaker of the assembly who belongs to the Meitei community, on Monday visited a relief camp in Ukhrul district, where people of the Kuki community displaced by the ethnic violence have been living.

Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out in May 2023, leaving the state deeply divided on ethnic lines. Singh became the first leader from either side to cross the divide and visit a camp of the other community.

Kuki Inpi Ukhrul, the apex body of the community in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, criticised Singh's visit, calling him "uninvited".

"The Kuki Inpi Ukhrul expresses its unequivocal and vehement condemnation of the uninvited and unauthorised visit undertaken by MLA Y Khemchand to Litan Sareikhong relief camp," said a statement.

"His sudden appearance, accompanied by an excessive number of security personnel, constitutes a serious breach of protocol, propriety," it added.

The outfit claimed that the visit was unacceptable and profoundly disrespectful to a community awaiting justice.

"The visit was a calculated political exercise rather than an act of genuine concern," it alleged.

L Baite, the in-charge of the camp, said the MLA arrived "unannounced and accompanied by several BJP workers".

He took advantage of the absence of "responsible inmates" and clicked photos with "unsuspecting children", Baite claimed.

During his visit to the camp, Singh had told the inmates, "With the arrival of Christmas, we all should pray for the return of peace to the state."

"There are conflicts almost everywhere in the world. But we should learn to live in harmony despite the existing differences. There should not be any hindrance in visiting each other's villages," he added.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. The state has been under the President's Rule since February, after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister amid criticisms over his government's handling of the crisis.