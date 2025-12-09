'Calculated political exercise': Kuki outfits criticise Meitei MLA's relief camp visit

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Kuki outfits on Tuesday condemned the visit of BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh to a relief camp in Manipur's Ukhrul district, claiming that it was a "calculated political exercise" rather than an act of genuine concern.

Singh, the former speaker of the assembly who belongs to the Meitei community, on Monday visited a relief camp in Ukhrul district, where people of the Kuki community displaced by the ethnic violence have been living.

Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out in May 2023, leaving the state deeply divided on ethnic lines. Singh became the first leader from either side to cross the divide and visit a camp of the other community.

Kuki Inpi Ukhrul, the apex body of the community in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, criticised Singh's visit, calling him "uninvited".

"The Kuki Inpi Ukhrul expresses its unequivocal and vehement condemnation of the uninvited and unauthorised visit undertaken by MLA Y Khemchand to Litan Sareikhong relief camp," said a statement.

"His sudden appearance, accompanied by an excessive number of security personnel, constitutes a serious breach of protocol, propriety," it added.

The outfit claimed that the visit was unacceptable and profoundly disrespectful to a community awaiting justice.

"The visit was a calculated political exercise rather than an act of genuine concern," it alleged.

The Kuki-Zo Council called the MLA's visit an "irresponsible publicity stunt".

"His visit was made without any prior intimation to Kuki-Zo leaders, camp authorities, or the district administration. Reports confirm that he was visiting BJP workers elsewhere and made an impromptu stop at the camp on his way back. He later circulated photos and videos online, projecting himself as a peace-maker in conflict-torn Manipur," it said.

"This raises a fundamental question: Where was Khemchand during May 3-7, 2023, when violence broke out, and Kuki-Zo families in and around Imphal were targeted and displaced? What prevented him from speaking then? His silence during the tragedy and sudden concern now do not align. The wounds are deep, trust has been shattered, and no symbolic drop-in can undo the trauma faced by our people," it added.

The KZC said the location Singh chose to visit is "hardly an accomplishment".

"Meiteis have always travelled freely to Ukhrul and other Kaccha Naga-dominated districts without restriction. A casual stop during his leisure travel brings no safety, justice, or accountability to the displaced families who continue to suffer. The KZC abhors this insincere act and cautions all individuals against visiting Kuki-Zo areas or relief centres without prior communication to community leaders," it said.

The KZC claimed such unannounced visits can spark misunderstanding or lead to unwanted confrontations.

L Baite, the in-charge of the camp, said the MLA arrived "unannounced and accompanied by several BJP workers".

He took advantage of the absence of "responsible inmates" and clicked photos with "unsuspecting children", Baite claimed.

During his visit to the camp, Singh had told the inmates, "With the arrival of Christmas, we all should pray for the return of peace to the state." "There are conflicts almost everywhere in the world. But we should learn to live in harmony despite the existing differences. There should not be any hindrance in visiting each other's villages," he added.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. The state has been under the President's Rule since February, after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister amid criticisms over his government's handling of the crisis. PTI CORR SOM