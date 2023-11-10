Calcutta HC Additional Judge Justice Chowdhury elevated as permanent judge

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Friday elevated as a permanent judge in the same high court.

Advertisment

The Department of Justice in the Union Ministry of Law issued a notification in this regard.

The Supreme Court Collegium had in October recommended the elevation of Justice Chowdhury as a judge.

He will demit office on December 27 on attaining the age of 62.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges in what is popularly known as 'permanent' judges. PTI NAB MNK MNK MNK MNK