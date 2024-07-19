Calcutta HC allows BJP's rally over alleged hike in electricity bills

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the BJP to hold a procession with a maximum of 1,000 supporters on July 26 to private power utility CESC's office in Esplanade over the alleged increase in electricity bills.

The court directed that the demonstration be held subject to observance of rules in relation to noise pollution and without causing any inconvenience to the public at large.

Allowing the procession to be held from the BJP office at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Victoria House at Esplanade in the heart of the city, the court directed that it has to be organised with no more than 1,000 supporters, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the police had not yet given permission to hold the rally over the alleged increase in electricity bills, praying that necessary direction be given to the police authorities to hold the rally and stage a demonstration.

He prayed for permission to hold the rally on July 22, which was not allowed by the court and instead, it was allowed on July 26.

The West Bengal government's counsel submitted that as there is no hike in the electricity charges by CESC, the question of any demonstration does not arise at all.

He also submitted that the rally and demonstration on July 22 will cause unnecessary harassment to the people as Victoria House is situated in the heart of Kolkata.