Calcutta HC allows Suvendu Adhikari's public meeting in Sagar Island

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court allowed a public rally of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

A petition was filed before the court, claiming that the administration refused to grant permission for the public meeting to be addressed by the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Justice Krishna Rao directed that the public meeting be permitted at Rudranagar Chowringhee in Sagar Island, and it should conclude by 5 pm as per the suggestion of senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who was representing the state government.

The court stated that the meeting should be held with a gathering of no more than 7,000 people, 50 microphones, and five loudspeakers.

Justice Rao directed the state to keep vigil at the place of the public meeting to ensure law and order is maintained. PTI AMR SOM