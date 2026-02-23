Calcutta HC CJ meets CEO, officials on SIR work

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Monday held an internal coordination meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and senior administrative and police officials over the SIR work entrusted to judicial officers, officials said.

Chief secretary, home secretary and DGP were among those present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the nearly hour-long meeting, CEO Manoj Agarwal described it as an "internal meeting".

He said training of judicial officers on the online portal for the SIR of electoral rolls in the state was completed on Monday morning, and the exercise has already commenced in several places.

"There were some teething problems regarding OTPs, but these have been overcome," Agarwal said.

On February 20, the Supreme Court issued an "extraordinary" direction to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden SIR process in the state.

The apex court ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of persons placed under the logical discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include mismatch in parents’ names and cases where the age difference between a voter and the parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The top court had asked Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to spare some judicial officers and identify former judges to assist in the SIR exercise, taking serious note of the state government not sparing enough Grade ‘A’ officers for the revision work. PTI AMR MNB