Calcutta HC directs police to file progress report on probe into IIT-Kharagpur student's death

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Police to file a progress report on its investigation into the unnatural death of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

The court also requested the directors of CFSL, Chandigarh and Kolkata to furnish their respective reports to the investigating agency within a month.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed the police to file a progress report on its investigation into the unnatural death of Ahmed, a third-year student of IIT-Kharagpur, whose body was found in the hostel room of the premier institute in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on October 14, 2022.

The court directed that the report be filed on the next date of hearing on February 6, 2024.

A second post-mortem examination of the body of Ahmed had been done on an earlier order of the high court.

The father of the student, who hailed from Dibrugarh in Assam, had moved the high court seeking the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Ahmed to bring to the fore the reasons of his death.

The police submitted a report to the court on Monday, which Justice Sengupta directed to be kept in sealed cover.

The state's counsel submitted that a report regarding chat between the victim and others on a social media platform is yet to be received from CFSL, Chandigarh, which is the only place where it is done.

The court noted that a DNA report is also awaited.

Justice Sengupta requested the director of CFSL, Chandigarh to expedite the examination and to furnish a report to the investigating agency at the earliest, preferably within a month.

The director of CFSL, Kolkata was also requested by the court to furnish a report regarding the DNA test sought by the investigating agency within a month. PTI AMR SOM