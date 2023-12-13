Calcutta HC directs SSC to file fresh report on withdrawal of appointments

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Dissatisfied with a report filed by the West Bengal School Service Commission, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed it to file a fresh affidavit stating its position on the withdrawal of appointments of several candidates over alleged illegal recruitments.

A division bench, formed by the chief justice of the high court on a direction of the Supreme Court, is hearing petitions and appeals relating to the selection of candidates by the School Service Commission (SSC) in the categories of teachers of classes 9-12, and group-C and group-D staff for the year 2016.

The bench, presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, directed the SSC to hold a meeting of all its members, physically, on December 15 and file an affidavit stating its stand on the invocation of the withdrawal rule of appointments in respect of individual candidates.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up again on December 18 for considering the affidavit.

The bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, had earlier directed the SSC to take a final decision with regard to the invocation of the rule and to file an affidavit.

The court said that from the report, filed in the form of an affidavit by the SSC chairman, it is found that the commission is yet to take a final decision with regard to the invocation of the rule. PTI AMR SOM