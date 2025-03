New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Three advocates were on Saturday appointed as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court.

The law ministry said Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra and Om Narayan Rai -all advocates - have been appointed as additional judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges. PTI NAB ZMN