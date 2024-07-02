Calcutta HC grants bail to ex-TMC MLA Arabul Islam in attempt to murder case

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Trinamool Congress MLA Arabul Islam in a case of attempt to murder and arson that was filed during the 2023 panchayat elections.

The court granted bail to Islam, who was arrested on February 2, 2024, observing that detention of an accused pending trial cannot be punitive in nature.

Passing judgement on the bail petition, the court observed that the former MLA of Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district has been in custody for a considerable period of time and the charge sheet has already been submitted, and there is no hope of early conclusion of trial.

He was arrested in connection with a case of attempt to murder and arson during a clash between supporters of the TMC and opposition ISF over the filing of nominations for panchayat elections in June last year.

The bench, comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Prasenjit Biswas, ordered the bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties for like amount.

The state opposed the prayer for bail, contending that he is a history-sheeter and several criminal cases are pending against him.

Imposing conditions, the court directed Islam to mark his attendance every Sunday before the Bijoygunj Bazar police station till the trial is concluded.

He was directed to make himself available before the trial court on each date of hearing fixed unless personal presence is exempted, and that he will appear for interrogation before the police as and when required.

Islam was directed not to leave the jurisdiction of the police station concerned without the prior permission of the trial court.

The court also directed that he will not come within the periphery of 200 metres of the house of the victim. PTI AMR SOM