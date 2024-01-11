Calcutta HC grants protection to ED officers in Sandeshkhali case

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that no coercive steps can be taken against Enforcement Directorate officers in connection with an FIR lodged against them following the Sandeshkhali raid.

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. The attack happened when they to Shajahan Sheikh's house for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

The ED counsel submitted before the court that it has learnt that four cases were lodged in connection with the incident.

He said that of these, one was by the ED on the attack on its officials, and another was against its officers.

Justice Jay Sengupta verbally directed that no coercive steps can be taken in connection with an FIR against ED officials who went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of Sheikh. PTI AMR SOM