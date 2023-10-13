Calcutta HC orders issuance of contempt rule against state poll commission

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered issuance of contempt rule against the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) over deployment of central forces for holding free and fair rural body elections in the state.

The panchayat elections were held on July 8.

"We are of the clear view that there is deliberate violation of the order and direction passed by this court and therefore this is a fit case where Rule NISI has to be issued in terms of Rule 19 of the Calcutta High Court contempt of Court Rules, 1975 to the State Election Commission, the respondent contemnor," the court directed.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed that contempt rule be issued to the respondent contemnor.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari had filed the contempt petition alleging willful and deliberate violation of the court's order of June 15, in which the SEC was directed to deploy required number of central forces in all districts of the state for conducting free and fair panchayat elections. PTI AMR MNB