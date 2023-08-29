Calcutta High Court rejects PILs filed in Duttapukur blast case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed two PILs filed in connection with the blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district.

The PILs sought for the registration of a case under the Explosives Substances Act.

Holding that the petitions are premature, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said the petitioners will have to allow the investigation to be completed and if any grievances are there after that, it will be well open for them to present those before the appropriate forum.

One of the petitioners was leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory on August 27 killed nine people.

Deputy Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharyya, appearing for the NIA, submitted that a team of the agency's officers visited the site, and they found that provisions of the Explosives Substances Act have not been included in the FIR.

He submitted that provisions of the Fire Safety Act have been incorporated in the FIR.