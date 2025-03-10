Calcutta HC's Justice Joymalya Bagchi appointed Supreme Court judge

New Delhi: Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Monday appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The apex court collegium had recommended his name on March 6.

His appointment was announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years in the top court, during which he will also serve as the Chief Justice of India.

On the retirement of Justice K V Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Bagchi, born on October 3, 1966, would assume the office of Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031.

While HC judges retire at the age of 62, SC judges demit office on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Bagchi was appointed a judge in the Calcutta High Court on June 27, 2011. He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021.

Justice Bagchi was repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021, and has been functioning there since then.

He has served as a judge of the high court for more than 13 years.

During his long tenure, Justice Bagchi acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

Once he takes oath, the Supreme Court will have 33 judges against its sanctioned strength of 34.