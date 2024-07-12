Calcutta HC's Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre set up in Andaman

Port Blair, Jul 12 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court has set up a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre (VWDC) at the district court in Mayabunder in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The idea behind establishing the VWDC is to protect vulnerable witnesses.

The VWDC at Mayabunder in Middle Andaman district was set up following the Supreme Court’s directive.

The VWDC in Mayabunder, around 250 km away from Port Blair, has all essential features, Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said while inaugurating the centre on Thursday.

“It has been established at a cost of about Rs 29 lakh... I am sure the district judiciary at Mayabunder will put the centre to the best use so that the purpose is achieved,” he said. PTI SN SN NN