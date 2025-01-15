Calcutta Heritage Collective begins restoration of 135-year-old Chaitanya Library

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Restoration of the 135-year-old Chaitanya Library here, associated with prominent figures such as Rabindranath Tagore, has begun.

Calcutta Heritage Collective, an organisation involved in the restoration and preservation of city heritage, is behind the initiative to revive the library, which houses a collection of one lakh books and thousands of journals.

Mukul Agarwal, founder trustee of the Calcutta Heritage Collective, said, "We wish to revive the lost glory of Chaitanya Library, which was once a centre of education and learning." Founded in 1889 by luminaries such as Tagore and Kunj Behari Datta, the library contains 25,000 journals, some dating back to the 19th century.

Eminent painter and one of the key associates of the project, Shuvaprasanna said, "I am proud to be part of the restoration of Chaitanya library, which will act as a beacon of learning and research for future generations." The Calcutta Heritage Collective brings together leaders, students, senior citizens, professionals, artists, and heritage experts to preserve the city's rich history. PTI SUS MNB