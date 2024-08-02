Calcutta University interim VC gheraoed by TMC students over syndicate meeting

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Members of the Trinamool Congress student union gheraoed Calcutta University's interim vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta for over six hours on Friday in protest against her holding a syndicate meeting despite her term having expired.

TMC Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) spokesperson Abhirup Chakraborty told PTI that Dutta is discharging administrative responsibilities even though her six-month term has ended, and the Supreme Court recently ordered the formation of a search committee to appoint a new permanent VC.

"We are protesting the decision to convene a syndicate meeting, which we term as illegal. We have locked the VC's room and did not allow her to enter the office," he said.

Around 40 students shouted slogans and locked the doors of the entire Darbhanga Building, which houses the offices of the VC, Pro-VC, and Registrar.

The gherao began around 3:30 pm and continued into the late evening, with senior university officials subjected to slogan shouting by the students.

A Calcutta University official said talks were ongoing with the agitating students, urging them to consider the health conditions of the senior academics involved.

Dutta was appointed by Governor C V Ananda Bose, despite allegations from the higher education department that it was not consulted.