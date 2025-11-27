Calicut University exam repeats last year’s question paper

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) A question paper for the Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course (MDC) examination held recently at Calicut University here was found to be a repeat of one used in a previous year’s exam, officials said on Thursday.

University authorities said the matter has come to their notice and will be placed before the Board of Studies for further decisions on the conduct of a fresh examination.

According to officials in the office of the Controller of Examinations, 'Art of Stress Management' exam for he first-semester of MDC Psychology held on November 25. The question paper for this exam was a repeat, they added.

Except for the year, the paper's content was identical. The issue surfaced after students and teachers pointed out the repetition, the officials said.

According to them, no formal complaint has been received so far. Officials said three sets of question papers are usually submitted by teachers, and one among them was a duplicate of last year’s exam.

It was not detected during the cross-checking process, they added.