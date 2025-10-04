Calicut University to retain songs by Vedan, Gowry Lekshmi in Malayalam syllabus

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) The Calicut University Board of Studies has decided to retain in the BA third semester Malayalam syllabus songs by rapper-lyricist Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, and singer-composer Gowry Lekshmi.

The Malayalam Board of Studies, headed by Dr M S Ajith, recently submitted a report to the University Registrar stating that the songs “should not be omitted” and must continue to be taught.

Earlier, following protests, the university had appointed Dr M M Basheer, former head of the Malayalam department, to review the inclusion of the songs. Basheer had recommended their exclusion. His report was forwarded to the Board of Studies, which rejected it.

Ajith told PTI that Basheer’s report had “no legal validity.” “We returned the report to the Registrar on Monday. We have decided to continue these songs in the syllabus,” he said.

He said Vedan’s rap number 'Bhoomi njan vaazhunna idam' (The Earth Where I Live) should not be judged on literary merit. “The importance lies in the message conveyed, not in judging it as a poem,” he said.

The Board also dismissed Basheer’s observation that Gowry Lekshmi’s 'Kathakali' song lacked devotion, stating that the selections were not based on devotional content but on the message they carried.

Both songs are part of the comparative literature module for third-semester Malayalam degree students.

Earlier, Education Minister V Sivankutty had condemned the proposal to drop the songs.

The move to retain Vedan’s work has also drawn criticism as the rapper was booked in multiple sexual misconduct cases this year. PTI TBA SSK