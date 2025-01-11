Call centre busted in Thane; man held for selling medicines illegally to US citizens

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and selling controlled medications to US citizens without authorisation, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

Akash Ravendrasingh Yadav (31) was arrested on Friday after a raid by the Crime Unit of the Wagle Estate police, he added.

"Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, Yadav was selling controlled medications such as Soma, Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis, Tramadol, and Oxycodone. He was using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology connected to desktop computers to contact American citizens," the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"The illegal sale of controlled medications without proper authorization is a violation of both national and international regulations. We have seized several gadgets and accessories from the call centre. He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology and Indian Telegraphic Act for cheating, impersonation and other offences," the official said. PTI COR BNM