Call centre employee held with Rs 12.5 lakh mephedrone in Thane

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a 20-year-old call centre employee for allegedly possessing mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 12.55 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

Sahil Vijay Singh, resident of Shanti Park in Mira Road area, was spotted moving suspiciously near a public toilet at Navghar Phatak in the early hours of Tuesday, a police release said.

A search led to the recovery of 251 grams of mephedrone from his possession, it said.

The accused, a call centre employee, was subsequently arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

Further probe was on, they added. PTI COR GK