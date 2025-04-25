Call centre raided in Delhi: 3 held for cheating senior citizens with interest-free loan offers

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested following a raid at a call centre in Delhi for allegedly cheating senior citizens by offering them interest-free loans, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The details gathered from the mobile phones seized show the accused had indulged in such incidents 132 times and the amount they had taken from victims runs into several crore rupees mobile phones, the official said.

The probe began after a 70-year-old man approached police saying he had been cheated of Rs 1.40 crore by a person posing as an executive of a prominent financial institution, he added.

"The accused took money from the senior citizen citing payments like stamp duty, registration. He was asked to deposit vast amounts in various bank accounts. The West Region Cyber Police Station's probe showed the location of the mobile numbers used in the crime in Delhi," he said.

"A call centre in Delhi was raided, leading to the arrests of Shehzad Lal Mohmmed Khan alias Rehman (30); Anuj Uttamsingh Rawat alias Anil Yadav (30); and Mohammed Amir Hussain (34). The details gathered from the mobile phones have given us details of 132 cases. The amount they had taken from victims runs into several crore rupees mobile phones," he said. PTI DC BNM