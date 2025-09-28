Call centre selling fake sex enhancement pills through ads on social media busted in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) Police busted a call centre that was allegedly selling fake sex enhancement pills by posting advertisements on social media platforms, police said on Saturday. Eleven people, including the call centre owner, have been arrested.

Among the arrested are women who allegedly posed as doctors to lure people and sell fake sex enhancing medicines, they added.

According to the police, the cyber police team busted the call centre following a tip-off. They conducted a raid on the call centre operating in the basement of a building in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on Friday and arrested 7 men and 4 women from the spot.

Police have recovered 13 mobile phones, 54 capsule boxes of fake sex enhancing medicines, and 35 oil sprays from their possession.

"During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they buy the fake medicines from someone in Delhi for Rs 50 or Rs 100 and sell them for more than Rs 2,000. The employees of the call centre receive a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month and are given a separate 3 per cent commission for the fraud," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

All 7 male accused were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody, while four female accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, police said.

Police said that the call centre owner, Piyush, advertised sex enhancing drugs on Instagram and Facebook. When someone saw the advertisement and filled out a form, the call centre team contacted them, posing as fake doctors. They would then collect online payments, police said. PTI COR SKY SKY