Call for 12-hour ‘total shutdown’ given in Kuki-majority areas of Manipur on Wednesday

Churachandpur (Manipur), Jul 9 (PTI) A major Kuki organisation of Manipur called for a 12-hour “total shutdown” in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

The Kuki Inpi in a statement on Tuesday said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm.

“The Kuki Inpi in its emergency meeting today resolved to call a 12 Hours (6 am to 6 pm) ‘Total Shutdown’ in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10.7.2024 to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people,” the statement read.

The tribal body urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations to abide by the resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of the people.

The deployment of the central security forces in vulnerable areas initially provided a sense of safety and security for the Kuki-Zo people, but the arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi districts since Monday “poses a significant security threat” for them, the statement said.

It alleged that the Imphal valley based militant groups are openly brandishing sophisticated arms, while the Kuki-Zo people are being terrorized.

In the ethnic violence affected Manipur, both the warning Imphal valley-based Meitei community and hill-based Kukis have been accusing the central force of supporting the other group.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence since May last year. PTI COR NN