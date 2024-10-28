Call for central legislation to curb fraud in overseas education, labour migration

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) A consultation meeting organised by NORKA Roots, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, has emphasised the need for a comprehensive central legislation to prevent widespread fraud in overseas education and labour migration.

The meeting highlighted the issues of unauthorised foreign labour recruitments, visa fraud, student visa scams, and recruitment under visit visas in the country, noting the limitations of the current Emigration Act of 1983 in regulating these practices and implementing licensing, an official release said here on Monday.

The Emigration Act of 1983 is a law created to ensure the protection of Indian workers abroad, many of whom work in vulnerable conditions, and to prevent exploitation through intermediaries, like recruitment agencies.

The release said the Protector of Emigrants in Thiruvananthapuram, C Shyamchand, pointed out that around 10,000 recruitment consulting agencies are operating in Kerala without licenses.

Legal limitations are preventing actions against foreign recruitments conducted under the guise of educational consultancies and the implementation of licensing, it said.

NORKA Roots' concerns regarding fake recruitments were shared by its Vice Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan at the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting to discuss with the law department whether specific legislation at the state level is feasible, the release added.

Representatives from over 20 agencies participated in a meeting held at the Thycaud Government Guest House here, including NORKA, the Home Department, the Law Department, the Police, the Protector of Emigrants, the Punjab Government, recruitment agencies, the World Kerala Assembly, CDS, and the International Labour Organisation. PTI TGB TGB ROH