Called father-in-law to say that wife taking victims to hospital: Husband of woman driving BMW

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The husband of the woman arrested for driving the BMW that allegedly killed a senior finance ministry official here told police he had called his father-in-law about his wife bringing the injured to his hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

Navjot Singh (52), a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, was killed on Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit by a BMW car while he was returning from the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife, Sandeep Kaur. While Singh died, his wife was seriously injured in the incident.

In her statement to police, Sandeep Kaur said she had repeatedly pleaded with the woman, Gaganpreet Kaur, and her husband, Parikshit, to take them to the nearest hospital as her husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment. However, they took them to Nulife Hospital, located more than 19 kilometres away from the crash site.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the police brought Parikshit for questioning in which he said that he had no idea how the accident happened, sources in the police said.

"In his statement, he has said that he did not know how the accident happened. He told police that his wife told him that she is taking them to Nulife Hospital in the van while he called his father-in-law to inform him that Ganganpreet is bringing them there," the sources added.

The hospital is owned by one of the relatives of Ganganpreet, the police sources said, adding that Parikshit reached there by taking another autorickshaw.

"His statements will be corroborated and we will analyse call details record as well as his," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, when questioned why she did not take the injured couple to a nearby hospital, Ganganpreet claimed that she panicked and was familiar with Nulife Hospital as her children had been treated there during the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer added. PTI SSJ KSS KSS