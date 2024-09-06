Called in over money lending issue, Palghar couple consume phenyl in police station, hospitalised

Palghar, Sep 6 (PTI) A man and his wife consumed phenyl in Naigaon police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday during a meeting in connection with a money lending matter, an official said.

Mohan Gole (54) had lent money to one Subhash Utekar and the latter had paid some part but was allegedly dilly-dallying on the remaining amount, the official said.

"After Gole started pressuring Utekar for repayment, the latter had complained to top police authorities. In response, Gole filed a complaint against him on Wednesday. We called Gole, his wife and Utekar for a hearing. During the meeting, the Gole couple consumed phenyl to end their lives. It may have been done to avoid being booked under the Money Lending Act. The couple is hospitalised," he said.

It looks like a stunt by the couple but all angles are being probed, Naigaon police station inspector Ramesh Bhame said. PTI COR BNM