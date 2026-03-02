Called to cure sick boy, ‘ojha’ rapes patient’s minor sister in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old ‘ojha’ (witch doctor) allegedly raped a minor girl at her house after performing the rituals to cure the victim’s brother at a village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

The ‘ojha’, who had earlier served a jail sentence in a rape case, was arrested during the day under various sections of the BNS and POCSO.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagannathpur) Rapael Murmu said that the victim’s mother called the witch doctor to cure her sick son using black magic at the village under Jagannathpur police station on Sunday.

Ojhas treating illness is common in several pockets of the country.

The SDPO said that after performing the rituals, the ojha had sent the complainant and her sick son to take rounds in a nearby pond and immerse the worshipped materials in it.

The boy’s 17-year-old elder sister was alone at home, and the witch doctor forced himself on her. The victim narrated the ordeal when her mother returned home, which led her to register a complaint with the police.

Murmu said the police team formed to probe into the matter arrested the accused on Monday.

The ojha had been in jail in a rape case in 2014 in Jagannathpur, police said. PTI BS NN