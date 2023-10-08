Caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatens UP businessman, sends voice note

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A businessman allegedly received an extortion call from an international number, with the caller identifying himself as gangster Goldy Brar, officials said on Sunday, adding that Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Canada-based gangster Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

The complainant got the first call from an international number on WhatsApp at 6 pm on September 10, according to the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI.

The caller identified himself as Brar, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the FIR said.

An official said that the complainant first thought it to be a fake call, but he got a call again on September 12 from the same number and the caller threatened him again.

"In the other call that was made, the western UP-based businessman was asked to give Rs 2 crore. The businessman also got a voice note, with the person claiming to be Goldy Brar," he said.

The complainant said he is living in "huge fear" and is unable to do his daily duties, according to the FIR.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began the investigation.

The officials said the sender in the voice note identified himself as Brar and said "... jaan hai to jahan hai, wadhia kaam karte raho... meri voice check karwani hai to karwa lo (if there's life, everything is there. Keep doing good work. If you want to get my voice checked then get it done)." The information has been shared with the security agencies as Brar, presently suspected to be hiding in the US, is a wanted gangster, they said.

A Red Corner Notice (RNC) was also issued against him by the Interpol in July this year.

Brar, a native of Punjab's Muktsar Sahib, had relocated to Canada in 2017 but keeps switching to the US.

Earlier in June, singer and rapper Honey Singh had filed a police complaint, alleging threats from Brar. The Delhi Police's Special Cell had registered an FIR in the matter. PTI ALK SLB AS AS SKY SKY