Calling Attention Motion on Wayanad: LS adjourned as Cong, BJP members spar on landslides issue

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday amid protests by Congress members over BJP MP Tejaswi Surya's remarks that Rahul Gandhi, as Wayanad MP, never raised the issue of landslides in his constituency.

Participating in a Calling Attention Motion on the loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country, Surya also claimed that despite recommendations by the Kerala disaster management body, illegal encroachments were not removed in Wayanad due to alleged pressure from religious organisations.

Surya said that as Wayanad MP, Gandhi did not raise the landslides issue even once in Parliament.

He also claimed that the state forest minister had told the Kerala Assembly that illegal encroachments could not be removed as there were pressure from religious organisations.

His remarks led to protests by Congress members forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

The calling attention motion was taken up as the House was discussing Demands for Grants for the railway ministry.