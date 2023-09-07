Calling special Parliament session without revealing its agenda a dangerous thing: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Modi government has called a special Parliament session without revealing its agenda which is a "dangerous thing".

Gehlot also said BJP's central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become "nervous" after the formation of the opposition INDIA alliance.

"Parliament session was called. No problem. Sonia Gandhi is asking about the agenda of the session but they are not revealing. It is a dangerous thing. I mean to say that what they have on their mind is not known," he told reporters in Bhilwara.

The chief minister said there are rumours that they (the Centre) will discuss 'one nation, one election' concept during the special session.

"The language of Prime Minister Modi ji in his speeches has changed. The speaking style of several Union ministers, including home minister (Amit Shah), and their body language have changed. Why did it change? With mere formation of the INDIA alliance, if their body language gets changed then you can understand that how nervous they are," Gehlot said. He said that the BJP is now creating new issues over the name of the country, referring to invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

The Congress leader said that the BJP is playing a "dangerous game" in the country and reiterated that democracy is in danger. "President of India was described as 'President of Bharat' (in invitations for a G20 dinner). They could have written 'President of Hindustan'. They can do anything. Why do we say again and again that democracy is in danger, Constitution is being shattered. We say it after much deliberation," Gehlot said. Replying to a question that BJP has been targeting the Congress over its "dictatorship" during its dispensation at the Centre, Gehlot said, "It was never ever there. Emergency was declared. After much deliberation, Indira Gandhi had taken the decision. Whether it was right or wrong, people think differently. They can think differently as it is their right. But, at least they had the right." "But, today BJP people are doing politics in a secret manner. It is dangerous." Gehlot said that a year after the NDA government was formed at the Centre, senior BJP leader L K Advani had said that "there was an environment of undeclared emergency" in the country, but he was silenced under the pressure of RSS". "His (Advani's) statement was an indication and this is what you are seeing for the last nine years," he said. The Rajasthan CM exuded confidence that the Congress government will repeat in the state due to its policies which are being talked about in the entire country. He said that the people of the state have decided to support the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls. PTI AG KVK KVK