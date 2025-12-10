Camaraderie lives on: Son gone, NDA cadet’s parents overwhelmed by support from his coursemates

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Even as the parents of NDA cadet Pratham Mahale continue to cope with the loss of their son, his coursemates from Oscar Squadron, who are now commissioned officers, have stood by the family, extending emotional and financial support.

Showcasing the camaraderie they imbibed during training, the officers pooled in resources to ensure that Pratham’s sister completes her medical education.

Pratham, who was the Squadron Cadet Captain (SCC) of Oscar Squadron, suffered a head injury during a boxing championship at the National Defence Academy (NDA) on October 16, 2023, and succumbed to his injuries two days later.

“After commissioning into their respective armed services, these coursemates once again came into our contact. They invited us to witness the IMS Pipping and POP ceremony in Dehradun and even visited our house in Jalgaon district,” said Pratham’s father, Gorakh Mahale.

He added that when Pratham was in the NDA, a premier tri-service training institute, their daughter was preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam to pursue medical education.

“However, after the tragic incident, we all sank into shock, and that affected her preparation. It was his coursemates who came forward and encouraged her to continue. They assured us that even if Pratham is not here, they stand firmly by her,” he said.

Mahale said his daughter Rujuta resumed her preparation and appeared for NEET. “To support her, the coursemates regularly sent money to my wife’s account -- Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 each time,” he said.

He added that when Rujuta secured admission for a medical course in Bareilly, the coursemates insisted that the family should not worry about finances. “They were even ready to pay the entire fee. I tried to stop them, but they didn’t listen and together contributed around Rs 30,000 for her admission.” Some coursemates even visited their village in Jalgaon district and stayed with the family, he said.

“We are overwhelmed by the gesture of these young officers who continue to show such camaraderie and affection for Pratham. Their emotional and financial support means a lot to us,” Mahale said.

One of the coursemates, now a Flying Officer posted at the Chandigarh air base, recalled that there were 22 cadets in Oscar Squadron. “During one of the boxing competitions, our squadron was short in the low-weight category. Pratham stepped up to fill that gap but unfortunately suffered a head injury and passed away two days later,” he said.

He added that Pratham often spoke about his parents and sister, who was preparing for medical studies. “After commissioning, we decided to support his family. We contribute a small amount every month, and even visit them whenever possible to spend time with them.” “During NDA training, we created countless memories together. Though Pratham is not with us today, we will keep him alive in our hearts by standing with his family and supporting them emotionally,” he said. PTI SPK NR