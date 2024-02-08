Came to Assam to create 'communal tension': Himanta attacks Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the "Kerala MP" had come to the state leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to "create communal tension" in religiously sensitive places.

Attacking the Yatra several times during his 1 hour 56 minutes speech in the assembly, Sarma did not take Gandhi's name once.

"We want to forget the Nellie massacre. Irrespective of who died there, we did not want bloodshed in Assam. When the entire Assam was singing Jai Shri Ram for Ram temple's consecration, then one political party wanted to do politics in Batadrava and religiously sensitive Nagaon and Morigaon districts," he claimed.

During the Assam agitation, which took place from 1979 to 1985 against illegal infiltration into the state, over 2,100 people were butchered, mostly Muslims, on a single night in the infamous Nellie massacre of 1983. The place is now in Morigaon.

On January 22, Gandhi was barred from visiting Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace -- Batadrava Thaan -- in Bardowa in Nagaon. He sat on the road, sang bhajans with artistes and argued with police officers, who surprisingly allowed other Congress leaders to visit the sacred place.

"You came in 1962 to say goodbye to Assam. You came in 1979 to put white sheets on the bodies of martyrs. And you came this time to create communal tension," Sarma said.

He may be a national leader and a Kerala MP, but he should know the sensitivities of all states and religions, the chief minister said replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address.

"If something had taken place that day, who would have been responsible? When 5,000 people had gathered chanting Jai Shri Ram, it was almost imminent for a conflict. But we showed good governance. He should have avoided Nellie," he added.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, further said, "The Yatra passed through Assam amidst Jai Shri Ram slogans without any clash despite provocations. I would like to tell the leader of the opposition that he should have avoided January 22 from going to religiously sensitive places." He then mentioned the clash between Congress workers and the police in Guwahati over the denial of permission for the Yatra to go through the main roads in the city.

"A national leader comes and instigates people to break the barricades. You cannot come to Assam to instigate people," he said.

Referring to Gandhi, Sarma said, "He is a simple Congress MP and why does he come by a chartered flight? Before he comes to Assam, vanity vans reach here. Who uses a vanity van other than film stars? North Indian and south Indian breakfasts were served there. No ordinary people can go there." The chief minister also said that he had committed "a lot of sins" while being in the Congress for 22 years.

"I would have worked eight hours a day, but now work for 16 hours for atonement... I will not offer my prayer to one family, my prayer is for 'Bharat Mata' only," he said.

Reacting to Sarma's allegations, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that one should not rake up old wounds, but the need is to forget those.

"It is well known that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had given an instigatory speech, saying that these people would have been butchered and thrown into rivers if they had gone to Punjab. The Nellie massacre took place immediately after that," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the Yatra was coming from Manipur, which PM Narendra Modi had not visited once since ethnic clashes began there, and it was bound to cross Assam to reach the other parts of the country. PTI TR TR SOM