Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019, guarantee in 2024: PM

Nalbari (Assam), Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024.

Addressing an election rally at the Borkura ground here, he said that the birth celebrations of Lord Ram were being held in the temple at Ayodhya after 500 years with a 'Surya Tilak' ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival would be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

''We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram," the PM said at the rally. The prime minister said that free ration will be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years.

Free treatment of up to Rs five lakh under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will be given to people aged 70 and above.

Modi was here to campaign for NDA candidates of three constituencies- Asom Gana Parishad's Phani Bhushan Choudhury for Barpeta, United People's Party, Liberal nominee Jayanta Basumatary for Kokrajhar and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Guwahati, who all were present at the rally. PTI DG BDC