Cameroon diplomat gets emotional while planting sapling in memory of her mother

New Delhi, Sept 18 (PTI) A female diplomat of Cameroon, who recently lost her mother, became emotional during "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" tree plantation programme organised by the Delhi government, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta coming forward to console her, officials said.

In a video of the incident, Gupta could be seen hugging the diplomat and trying to console her. "Flooding memories of mother...as if time stops to embrace us," the chief minister said sharing the video on social media platform X.

The tree plantation drive "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" was part of Delhi government's "Sewa Pakhwada" initiatives to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The diplomat broke down while planting a tree at the programme. The chief minister noticed her tears and immediately went over to comfort her, officials said.

The chief minister embraced the diplomat, who told her that she lost her mother 15 days ago. She also said that the gesture of planting a tree in the memory of her mother "deeply moved" her, they said.

The chief minister stayed with her for quite some time, trying to ease her grief, they added.

Seventy-five diplomats from 70 countries participated in the tree plantation drive at Central Ridge. The event was also attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.