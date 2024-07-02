Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi: A man from Cameroon has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 22 crore at the international airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The accused was intercepted after he arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Friday.

"During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, 70 capsules containing a white powdery substance were recovered. The said capsules yielded 1,472.5 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine," said the statement issued by the customs department.

A diagnostic test confirmed the substance to contain cocaine, it said, adding that the value of said substance is Rs 22.09 crore.

The narcotic has been seized and the passenger was arrested, the statement said.