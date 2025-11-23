Camouflaged hideouts, watchtowers, forest cottages to boost avitourism in J'khand sanctuary

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Camouflaged hideouts, watchtowers, forest cottages and many other facilities are coming soon to boost avitourism in Jharkhand's Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary, a forest official said on Sunday.

Spread over 565 hectares, the sanctuary comprises two natural backwater lakes of the Ganga river - Pataura and Berhale - in Sahibganj district.

It is the state's only Ramsar site and home to around 160 bird species, he said.

The forest department has prepared a management plan for the Udhwa sanctuary to improve its habitat, maintain water quality, develop tourism facilities and reduce anthropogenic pressure.

"Multiple projects are underway for the development of Udhwa sanctuary, which will not only boost tourism but also improve the habitat for birds," Sahibganj divisional forest officer (DFO) Prabal Garg told PTI.

He said their prime focus is to enhance tourism facilities in the sanctuary so that bird watchers and tourists can be attracted to the site.

The sanctuary witnesses an average inflow of 10,000 visitors every year.

"There are only three tourist cottages, which are not enough. So, we have decided to build an additional seven or ten new cottages in the sanctuary in a bid to create a possibility of a night stay for tourists here. Currently, no tourists stay at night here," Garg said.

The department has also decided to build camouflage hideouts for the bird watchers, besides two more watchtowers.

"We have also planned to build fixed as well as floating camouflage hideouts to provide the pleasure of bird watching to tourists without disturbing them. They can enjoy birds through binoculars and cameras," he added.

The sanctuary has two watchtowers, and the department has decided to establish two more such structures, the DFO said.

The work of landscaping is also underway.

"The tourism department has sanctioned Rs 4.98 crore to develop tourist facilities in the sanctuary, and the projects are being carried out by the forest department," Garg added.

Udhwa's twin lakes form an expansive wetland system that supports resident birds year-round and serves as a vital winter refuge for migratory species.

From October to March, large numbers of birds arrive from Siberia, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe at the sanctuary.

The most frequent winter visitors include bar-headed geese, northern pintails, common teal, greylag geese, gadwalls, spot-billed ducks, and red-crested pochards, while purple herons, Asian openbills, little grebes, and kingfishers contribute to the sanctuary's year-round avian diversity, according to ornithologists.

Jharkhand coordinator of Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) Satya Prakash said they carried out a bird census in the wetland in Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary on January 17 and 18 this year.

"During the census, 60 species of wetland birds belonging to 18 families were recorded. Out of the total 60 species, 33 per cent were resident birds, 32 per cent resident migrants and 35 per cent winter migratory birds. A total of 10,031 birds were recorded at Udhuwa Lake Bird Sanctuary," Prakash told PTI.

He said they conduct surveys only of wetland birds.

"If all birds are taken into consideration, the total species in the sanctuary would be around 160, including residents and migratory ones," he added.

Prakash said anthropogenic pressure, mainly agricultural activities, is a major threat to the birds, besides fishing and trespassing.

Garg said, "Use of chemical fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides in the surroundings of the sanctuary poses risk to the birds. We are encouraging farmers to adopt organic or natural farming," he said.

The department is also working to engage locals in sustainable tourism.

He said that they were carrying out habitat restoration and water quality improvement programmes under the Namami Gange project.

The sanctuary also includes Nature Interpretation Centres (NICs), which present scientific and educational information on bird species, migration patterns, aquatic plants, fish and local reptile diversity.

These centres function as learning hubs for students, researchers and general visitors, deepening their understanding of Udhwa's ecological significance, another forest official said. PTI SAN BDC