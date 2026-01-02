Camp to be held in Thane district on Jan 18 to distribute 300 prosthetic limbs

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A voluntary organisation has said that it will hold a camp on January 18 at Dombivali in Maharashtra’s Thane district to provide prosthetic limbs to nearly 300 individuals free of cost.

It said the assistive devices are autofoldable and user-friendly, and are also half the weight of the conventional ones.

The limbs are particularly useful in rural regions as they allow people with disabilities and amputees to perform daily activities such as walking, running, swimming, jumping, driving a bike, and farming, it said.

The camp will be held by the Bharat Vikas Parishad in collaboration with the Divyang Kendra, Pune. The Kendra, which has been operational for 25 years, has already provided artificial limbs to 25,000 persons, said one of its officials. PTI COR NR