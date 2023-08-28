Camp to be held in Thane on Sep 1 to help PwDs get benefits of government schemes

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A special camp will be organised on September 1 in Thane to extend benefits of various government schemes to persons with disabilities (PwDs), Collector Ashok Shingare said on Monday.

Forty stalls will be set up during the day-long camp, he said, and asked PwDs in the district to take full advantage of the initiative.

"There are 3.31 lakh persons with disabilities in Thane district and Rs 4.21 crore has been earmarked in the budget here to provide benefits to them. Moreover, the disability categories have been increased from four to 21," he said at a press conference here.

Queried about difficulties being faced by people in getting disability certificates, he said all designated hospitals will be called for a meeting to address the issue.

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal said medical teams will be present at the camp being organised on September 1 to help PwDs. PTI COR BNM BNM