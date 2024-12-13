Campaign against open borewells need of the hour: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of a boy after falling into a borewell and demanded that the Rajasthan government run a campaign to close open borewells across the state.

Advertisment

The demand came in response to the death of a five-year-old boy Aryan, who fell into an open borewell in Dausa on Monday.

Gehlot described the incident as sad, and noted that incidents of children falling into open borewells keep happening.

"The state government has been issuing orders to close them many times. Despite this, open borewells are commonly found in villages," he posted on X.

Advertisment

Calling for a campaign against such borewells, he said, "The government and the public should run a joint campaign to prevent accidents caused by open borewells because the administration cannot get information about such borewells in remote areas without public cooperation." "For this, the government should fix the responsibility of officers district-wise and after conducting a survey, launch a campaign to close open borewells so that such loss of life does not happen in the future," the senior Congress leader said. PTI SDA DV DV