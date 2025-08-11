Campaign against 'vote chori' now massive mass movement: Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the campaign against "vote chori" has turned into a "massive mass movement" with more than 15 lakh support certificates downloaded and over 10 lakh missed calls received since the launch of the portal for it.

Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress had launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the campaign against "vote chori" has now become a massive mass movement.

"In the last 24 hours: 15 lakh+ support certificates downloaded, 10 lakh+ missed calls received," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This is the true picture of India's democracy today -- the suppressed voices of truth, which are being raised through our campaign. Go to votechori.in/ecdemand or give a missed call to 9650003420; not a single case of vote theft should be missed," Gandhi said.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

It also carries Gandhi's video in which he reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the EC.

He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka to support his claim, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

The portal also carries a message which states that vote is the foundation of our democracy, but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

"In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats -- it would destroy free elections," it claimed.

"The Congress and INDIA (bloc) had raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against "vote chori". "I support Rahul Gandhi's demand for digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate says.

The portal also gives people the option to call on a phone number and fill in the link in the SMS to register. The certificate bears the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Several Congress leaders and supporters had registered on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.

Gandhi last Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in an assembly segment in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters at a press conference while taking them through an online presentation, Gandhi had said his party analysed voter data of the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly," he had claimed.

Gandhi had alleged there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters. PTI ASK NSD NSD