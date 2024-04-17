Campaign ends for Naxal-hit Bastar LS seat; voting on Friday, 11 candidates in fray

Raipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Acrimonious exchanges between main rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over issues like corruption, poverty and pre-poll promises made by them dominated the high-decibel campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh covering the Bastar seat that ended on Wednesday evening.
Naxal-affected Bastar is the only seat among the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state that will vote in the first phase on April 19, an exercise that will take place in shadow of the major counter-insurgency operation in Kanker district on April 16 in which 29 Maoists, including senior cadres, were gunned down by security forces. Kanker is part of the Bastar region.
A total of 11 candidates are in fray in Bastar where 14,72,207 voters -- 7,71,679 women, 7,00,476 men and 52 members of third gender -- are eligible to exercise their franchise, a poll official said.
The number of divyang (people with disabilities) electors is 12,703 and service voter is 1,603, he added.
As many 1,961 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and of them over 230 have been relocated to safer places in view of Maoist threat, the official said.
The saffron party's campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who addressed one rally each in the constituency, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In their rallies, BJP leaders targeted the Congress, particularly its previous government in the state headed by Bhupesh Baghel, over corruption.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who addressed one rally, his colleague Sachin Pilot and state party chief Deepak Baij led the campaign for the opposition outfit and mounted a counter-offensive, claiming their party thinks for the poor, while the BJP-led central government works only for the rich.
The Congress based its campaign on its poll promises, including Mahalakshmi Yojna, caste census, recruitment to 30 lakh vacant government posts, start apprenticeships for youth and abolishing the contractual system in government companies and farm loan waiver.
Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in three phases. While the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency will go to polls on Friday amid tight security, voting in three seats - Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund will be held in the second phase on April 26.
The remaining seven seats -- Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Korba, Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST) -- will vote in the third phase on May 7.
"The time of polling in booths of Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta assembly constituencies in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat is from 7 am to 3 pm. Besides, in the Bastar assembly constituency, the polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. In the Jagdalpur assembly segment, 175 booths will see voting from 7 am to 3 pm and 72 booths from 7 am to 3 pm," the official said.
"On Wednesday, the campaign for the seat ended at 3 pm in those areas where polling time is till 3 pm and at 5 pm where polling time is till 5 pm," the official said.
The ruling BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap, a fresh face who had been a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the past, while Congress has dropped its sitting MP Deepak Baij, who is party's state chief, and given ticket to Kawasi Lakhma, an incumbent MLA.
A six-term MLA, Lakhma had served as a minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.
Helicopters are being used to ferry polling personnel for 156 polling stations in sensitive locations of Bastar LS seat and the exercise was started on Tuesday, he said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won nine seats and the Congress two. PTI TKP RSY