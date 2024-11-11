Campaign ends for Rajasthan assembly bypolls to 7 seats

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Campaigning for bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan ended on Monday evening, with both the ruling BJP and the Congress making a final bid to woo voters.

Voting for the bye-elections in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh constituencies will be held on Wednesday and the results will be declared on November 23.

As the campaign ended, a ban has come into force on organizing any election rally, road show, election meeting, etc. The ban period started from 6 pm on Monday, and will remain in effect till 6 pm on Wednesday at the time of end of voting.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that guidelines have been issued for the last 48 hours before the end of voting for the bypolls.

He said that according to Section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, during the 'silence period', candidates and their supporters can only go door-to-door and urge voters to vote in their favour.

Mahajan said that a ban has also come into effect on the broadcast of exit polls for the assembly bye-elections, which will remain in effect till 6:30 pm on November 20 after the end of the voting period of the last phase of by-elections in other states, and Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday cautioned tribals in the Vagad region against the threat of "brainwashing" activities being run by some people in connivance with government employees.

Sharma made the claim addressing an election rally in the Chorasi Assembly constituency of Dungarpur district.

Sharma also attacked Dungarpur MP Rajkumar Roat of Bharat Adivasi Party, saying he was not bothered about the development of the region.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that people have distanced themselves from the election meetings of the BJP, which will lose the upcoming Assembly bypolls to all the seven seats in the state.

"The head of the BJP government in Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, who has failed on all fronts including health, education, roads, electricity, water and law and order, must remain satisfied by making speeches in front of empty chairs. People of the state have distanced themselves from the public meetings organised in support of the BJP candidates," Dotasra told reporters.

Out of the seven seats that will go to the bypolls, four are with the Congress.

Two of the bypolls are being held due to the demise of the sitting MLAs -- Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and Salumbar's BJP MLA Amritlal Meena.

In the remaining five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, necessitating the bypolls.

PTI AG KVK KVK