Campaign ends in Vikravandi constituency, stage set for by-poll on July 10

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Poll campaign in the Vikravandi assembly constituency ended on Monday evening with the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appealing to the people to defeat the PMK, an ally of the BJP as it was opposed to abolishing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In his last-minute campaign in the constituency, set for by-election on July 10, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss made a fervent appeal to the electorate to ensure his party candidate C Anbumani's victory as this would mean the implementation of 15 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community.

For her part, Dr Anuradha, the Tamil-nationalist NTK party candidate, urged the people to give her a chance to transform Vikravandi into a liquor-free constituency in two years.

Both PMK and NTK are determined to upset the ruling DMK's prospects at the hustings.

Although the contest is a triangular one here, there are a total of 29 candidates in the fray in the by-election that will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on July 10. The counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.

The seat fell vacant after the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6. The party nominated Anniyur Siva.

There are 2,34,173 voters, including 1.15 lakh men and 1.18 women voters in the constituency, which is agrarian.

The principal opposition AIADMK, which boycotted the by-poll, is engaged in a rancorous war of words with the BJP leadership. PTI JSP KH