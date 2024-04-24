Campaign for 2nd phase voting in 3 Chhattisgarh LS seats ends; Baghel among 41 in fray

Raipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The high-decibel campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls covering three seats in Chhattisgarh, where voting will take place on Friday, ended on Wednesday evening, marked by acrimonious exchanges between the main rivals BJP and the Congress over issues like corruption, the Constitution and pre-poll promises.

The saffron party's electioneering for the second phase saw rallies by prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, while for the Congress, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the campaigning.

Three Lok Sabha seats -- Rajanandgaon, where former CM Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress is in the fray, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund -- will go to polls on April 26 (Friday) in the second phase.

Some areas in these constituencies are affected by Naxal insurgency. Last week, Kanker, located in the Bastar region, saw a major anti-Naxal operation in which 29 Maoists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter.

A total of 41 candidates, including three women, are in the fray in the second phase where 52,84,938 voters -- 26,05,350 men, 26,79,528 women and 60 members of the third gender -- are eligible to exercise their franchise, a poll official said.

The number of 'divyang' voters (people with disabilities) is 51,306 and the service voter count is 7,363, he added.

As many 6,567 polling booths have been set up in the three constituencies and of them 458 have been categorized as sensitive, the official said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi did not make an appearance in the state during the second phase of campaigning.

PM Modi on Wednesday left Chhattisgarh for Madhya Pradesh after concluding his two-day visit during which he addressed three rallies - one of them for the second phase and two others for the third phase of elections. Shah and Adityanath addressed one rally each for the second phase.

Modi and Shah, during their rallies, targeted the Congress over its leaders remarks on the Constitution, the opposition party skipping the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, terrorism and Naxalism, among other issues.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed two rallies, mounted a counter-offensive, claiming her party thinks for the interest of the poor while the BJP-led Centre wanted to change the Constitution and curtail people's rights.

The Congress based its campaign on its poll promises, including Mahalakshmi Yojna, caste census, recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government posts, start apprenticeships for youth and abolishing the contractual system in government companies and farm loan waiver.

Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state are being held in three phases. While the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency (Scheduled Tribe reserved) saw voting on April 19, three other seats - Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund will vote on April 26.

The remaining seven seats -- Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste reserved), Korba, Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST) will go to polls in the third phase.

The time of polling in booths and areas which are affected by the Maoist menace in the three Lok Sabha constituencies is from 7 am to 3 pm, the poll official said.

"The time of polling in booths of the Mohla-Manpur assembly constituency in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat is from 7 am to 3 pm, while in remaining places of the constituency voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm," he said.

Similarly, the polling time in Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker and Keshkal assembly seats falling under the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency is from 7 am to 3 pm, while in the remaining places of the seat votes can be cast from 7 am to 6 pm, the official said.

In nine polling booths under the Bindranawagarh assembly seat in the Mahasamund constituency, the time of polling is from 7 am to 3 pm, while in rest of the places, voting will be held from 7 am till 6 pm, he said.

"On Wednesday, the campaigning for three seats ended at 6 pm in those areas where polling time is till 6 pm and at 3 pm where polling time is till 3 pm," the official said.

Seventeen candidates are in the poll ring in Mahasamund, 15 in Rajnandgaon and nine in Kanker.

As many as 76 polling personnel for nine booths in the Kanker LS seat and 12 elections staffers for two centres in the Mahasamund constituency will be ferried to their destination by helicopters, he said.

The high-profile Rajnandgaon seat will see a contest between BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey and Congress' Bhupesh Baghel, a former chief minister and incumbent MLA.

The ruling BJP has dropped its sitting MPs in Mahasamund and Kanker and fielded Rupkumari Chaudhary and Bhojraj Nag there, respectively. Chaudhary and nag are former MLAs.

The opposition Congress has fielded former state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in Mahasamund and veteran politician Biresh Thakur in Kanker. Thakur had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kanker to the BJP nominee.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won nine seats and the Congress two. PTI TKP RSY