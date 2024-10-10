Campaign from Dec 1 to make Indore world's first energy literate city

Indore, Oct 9 (PTI) A campaign will be launched from December 1 to make Indore in Madhya Pradesh as the world's first energy literate city, officials said.

Under the 'Indore Climate Mission' campaign, nearly 35 lakh residents of the country's cleanest city will be motivated to reduce carbon emissions by changing their habits, they said.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has joined hands with NGO 'Energy Swaraj Foundation' for the campaign, the officials said on Wednesday.

The first phase of the campaign, starting December 1, will be conducted for 100 days under which the city residents will be motivated to reduce carbon emissions by giving them proper training, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters.

"Our aim is to get Indore the identity of the world's first energy literate city through this campaign," he said.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Professor Chetan Singh Solanki heads the 'Energy Swaraj Foundation'.

"By adopting small habits like wearing clothes without ironing once in a week and eating uncooked food one day in a week, we can save a lot of energy, which can greatly reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases," said Solanki, who is popularly known as the "Solar Man of India".

Under the 'Indore Climate Mission', a target has been set to reduce the monthly electricity consumption in the city by 7 to 10 per cent, he added.