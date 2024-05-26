Campaign involving doctors in fight against addiction launched: DaAD

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) To combat the rising addictions which have been causing disruptions in families and society, a group of public health experts have launched a sustained campaign to empower doctors to play an active role in reducing various forms of addictions at the consultation levels.

The campaign was launched under the banner Doctor Against Addiction (DaAD) called 'A Prescription for Deaddiction'.

"At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful symbol "HRx." This symbol represents a prescription for harm reduction, a commitment by doctors to address the harm caused by addiction and harmful behaviours. It serves as a beacon of hope and change," Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Coordinator, of DaAD said.

"A Prescription for Deaddiction is not just a campaign; it's a call for action," Dr Sharma stated.

It envisions a healthcare landscape where doctors can be champions of change, equipped with the knowledge, compassion, and tools needed to address harmful behaviours. Often, doctors routinely check height, weight, BP and sugar levels. Now they are being trained to identify classical symptoms of addictions of various forms, he explained.

The "HRx" symbol allows doctors to specify the form of addiction or harmful behaviour they aim to address.

The genesis of DaAD became imminent because, in an increasingly complex world, individuals often find solace in various forms of behaviour and substances, from gadget addiction and alcohol to drugs and tobacco, Dr Sharma added.

Dr Chhavi Gupta, Senior Consultant at Yashoda Super-specialty Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, said that the foundation of any fruitful doctor-patient relationship is trust.

"By creating an atmosphere of trust and non-judgment, healthcare professionals can empower patients to open up and seek help. During these conversations, they can effectively counsel patients on deaddiction," Dr Gupta said.

Doctors are now being trained to patiently listen and ask open-ended questions to identify the type of addiction and reduce the stigma surrounding it through compassionate and tailormade dialogue, Dr Sharma said.

A prescription for deaddiction envisages addressing the issue of addiction holistically, wiping out stigmas and mainstreaming the affected individuals, he stated.

Beyond physical harm, excessive behaviours can wreak havoc on mental well-being leading to anxiety, depression, and a diminished sense of self-worth, Dr Narender Saini, Former General Secretary of the Indian Medical Association said.

"Alcohol and drug abuse can lead to altered mood states, cognitive impairment, and exacerbation of pre-existing mental health conditions. However, by approaching the conversation without judgment, healthcare professionals can make patients feel respected and understood. Consistent monitoring reinforces the doctor-patient partnership. And DaAD is a step forward in this direction, to help patients achieve their deaddiction goals," Dr Saini stated.

Excessive behaviours significantly impact physical health. Excessive screen time causes digital eye strain, disrupted sleep, and posture issues. Alcohol and drug abuse lead to liver damage, cardiovascular problems, addiction-related illnesses, and overdose. These immediate and tangible effects highlight the need for moderation, Dr Saini said.