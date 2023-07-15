Campaign launched to make Dakshina Kannada district drug-free

Mangaluru, July 15 (PTI) A campaign to make Dakshina Kannada district free from drug abuse was launched at a function held at St Aloysius College here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the drive, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan sought the cooperation of officials, teachers, students and the public in making the drive a success.

Stressing the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the menace, he said the anti-drug cells of educational institutions of the district must come out with concrete steps.

He said the district administration has already held several meetings with officials on the issue. The district administration and the police department will lend all support to the efforts for ending the menace.

If the parents fail to identify their wards using drugs, teachers can make an effort to save the life of the youth. Getting addicted to drugs is a psychological disorder and it should be treated at the right time, the DC said.

District health officer Dr Kishore Kumar, Probationary IAS officer Mukul Jain, senior psychiatrists Dr Ravish Tunga, Dr Sunil Kumar, DCP Dinesh Kumar, Lydia Lobo of Link de-addiction centre and Dr Sadashiv Shanbogh of Wenlock hospital were among those present.