Campaign launched to raise Rs 9 crore to save life of Indore girl suffering from rare disease

Indore, Dec 15 (PTI) A group of residents in Indore has launched a campaign to raise Rs 9 crore to save the life of a three-year-old girl suffering from a rare genetic disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2.

So far, around Rs 2.75 crore has been raised for the treatment of the girl, Anika, said her father Praveen Sharma, a travel agent by profession.

"My daughter Anika suffers from SMA type 2, and we need Rs 9 crore for her treatment. A large portion of this money will be spent on procuring an injection from the United States. This injection will be administered to her at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi," Sharma told reporters on Monday.

"So far, we have raised approximately Rs 2.75 crore. The government has also helped us in this. We are hopeful that with everyone's support, we will be able to raise the full amount needed for her treatment," he said.

The fund raising campaign has been launched by the residents under the banner of 'Team Baby Anika'.

Meanwhile, Anika celebrated her third birthday on Monday in front of Rajwada, a historic palace in the heart of the city. During the celebration, citizens came forward and generously donated money for the girl's treatment.

'Team Baby Anika' has also released a QR code, allowing people to digitally transfer funds.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a genetic neuromuscular disease. In this disease, the motor neurons in the spinal cord gradually die. They begin to degenerate, leading to muscle weakness and atrophy.

Motor neurons are specialised nerve cells found in the brain and spinal cord that transmit messages from the brain to the muscles of the body for various functions, including breathing, swallowing, and speaking.