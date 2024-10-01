Campaign on communicable diseases launched in UP

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday launched a campaign to combat vector-borne diseases, communicable diseases and brain fever related to rainfall, officials said.

The campaign will begin on October 11 and continue till October 31, a statement said.

Thirteen departments will collaborate to ensure the campaign's success and the chief minister has urged the people of the state to participate actively in the initiative, it said.

The Communicable Disease Control Campaign was launched at the Community Health Center (CHC), Aliganj in Lucknow, marking the beginning of the initiative across the state.

At the launch event, principal secretary of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma said that the government is continuously working towards eliminating communicable diseases.

"The campaign will be conducted at various times throughout the year. Starting Tuesday, teams will visit homes in all districts to combat communicable diseases, and this campaign will continue for the entire month," he said.

The official urged people to prevent water accumulation inside and outside their homes, keep vacant lots clean, and avoid the buildup of debris.

As part of the campaign, fogging will be conducted in all urban and rural areas of the state and anti-larvae solutions will be sprayed, he said.

Areas vulnerable to dengue, malaria, and other communicable diseases will be identified, Sharma added.

Awareness camps will be held to educate the public about disease prevention, and health checks will be conducted if any patients with fever are discovered, he said. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY